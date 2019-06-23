Police are reporting five different shootings in the course of several days.

The first happened in the 600th block of Liberty Street SW around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Police say a young man with a long gun fired shots inside a home, but no one was injured. The man was later taken into custody.

Several hours later at Wealthy Street and Ethel Avenue SE around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 23, two shots were fired into a crowd of people near Eastown Cafe. No one was injured.

A little more than an hour later, Grand Rapids Police say a 10-year-old girl was shot while inside her home on Temple Street NE near Butler Avenue NE. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

The third incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near Division Avenue SE and Burton Street SE. Two people were shot following an argument with a man who approached their vehicle.

A fifth shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Monday, June 24. According to investigators, shots were fired at a home on Oakdale Street between Fuller and Eastern avenues. No one was hurt.

Investigators have not found connections between any of the shootings, thus far.

If anyone has information about any of the shooting incidents from this weekend, contact the police department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

