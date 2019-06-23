Police are reporting four different shootings in the course of a several days.

The first happened on Wealthy Street and Ethel Avenue SE around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 23, where two shots were fired into a crowd. No one was injured.

A little more than an hour later, Grand Rapids Police say a 10-year-old girl was shot while inside her home on Temple Street NE near Butler Avenue NE. She is expected to be OK.

The third incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near Division Avenue SE and Burton Street SE. A man was shot in the leg following an argument with another man.

A fourth shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Monday, June 24. According to investigators, shots were fired at a home on Oakdale Street between Fuller and Eastern avenues. No one was hurt.

If anyone has information about any of the shooting incidents from this weekend, contact the police department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

