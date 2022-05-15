x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Grand Rapids Police investigating homicide on the southeast side of the city

Police say one man is dead and another injured during the incident on May 14.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city's southeast side.

They say two people were injured after a shooting near the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Police say it happened just after 11:00 pm Saturday night. 

Dispatch received calls about shots fired and a possible shooting victim in a lot.

During the investigation, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injury. 

Around the same time, a second man also arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

More Videos

In Other News

45th annual Amway River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids