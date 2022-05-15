Grand Rapids Police investigating homicide on the southeast side of the city

Police say one man is dead and another injured during the incident on May 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city's southeast side.

They say two people were injured after a shooting near the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Police say it happened just after 11:00 pm Saturday night.

Dispatch received calls about shots fired and a possible shooting victim in a lot.

During the investigation, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injury.

Around the same time, a second man also arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting is still under investigation.