Grand Rapids Police investigating homicide on the southeast side of the city

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city's southeast side.
They say two people were injured after a shooting near the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.
Police say it happened just after 11:00 pm Saturday night.
Dispatch received calls about shots fired and a possible shooting victim in a lot.
During the investigation, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injury.
Around the same time, a second man also arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.