Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after three different incidents happened early Sunday morning. Police tell us just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 10-year-old girl was shot while inside her home on Temple Street near Butler Avenue.

Police also responded to a scene on Wealthy Street where shots were fired into a crowd. No one was injured.

A third incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday on Horton near Burton. A man was shot in the leg. At this time there is no suspect information.

This is a developing story. We will update it as new details become available.

