Police in Grand Rapids are investigating three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Police tell us just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 10-year-old girl was shot while inside her home on Temple Street near Butler Avenue. She is expected to be OK.

Police also responded to a scene on Wealthy Street near Lake Drive where two shots were fired into a crowd around 10:00 p.m. No one was injured.

A third incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday near Division Avenue and Burton Street. A man was shot in the leg following an argument with another man.

This is a developing story. We will update it as new details become available.

