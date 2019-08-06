GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Boris is retiring after being a K9 with the Grand Rapids Police Department for seven years.

When he started on the force in 2012, Boris was just a 1-year-old. He was the youngest dog ever to be acquired by the GRPD.

The department bought Boris from Mid-Michigan Kennels in Eaton Rapids, but he is originally from Krzucz, Poland. Officer Todd Wuis trained Boris for nine weeks, and he hit the streets in July 2012.

Over the course of his career, Boris was nationally certified and assisted the Special Response Team in high risk operations. According to the GRPD, a few highlights from Boris' career include when he found a stabbing suspect hiding in the basement of a building under construction. And, when he was sent into a house to find a suspect who fired four shots at Boris, but missed with all of them. Boris earned a national award for that incident.

In retirement, Boris will become a house dog for the Wuis family.

"K9 Boris enjoys playing with his chew toys and putting them in people’s laps, hoping that they will throw it for him," GRPD said on Facebook. "K9 Boris would like to thank all of the Officers who have thrown a ball for him or helped in his training, and we certainly thank and commend K9 Boris for his service to the GPRD and to our community."

Grand Rapids Police Department Filled with mixed emotions as we learn that one of our dear and favorite furry friends will no longer be joining us for lineup - K9 Boris enters retirement.... The City of Grand Rapids purchased...

