GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department said two people were arrested Thursday evening outside of President Donald Trump's rally at Van Andel Arena.

The president was in town holding a Make America Great Again Rally.

Police tweeted that a man was arrested for throwing water balloons on the crowd and another person was arrested for walking through the crowds trying to physically fight with anyone around.

Police did not say if the individuals involved were supporters of the president or protesters.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

