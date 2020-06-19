Grand Rapids police officers opposed to defunding department

The suggestion made in recent weeks involves lowering the current police funding from roughly 39% of the city budget to 32%

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While the idea of defunding police departments has swept the nation in recent weeks, officers in Grand Rapids made it clear they are not in favor of it.

"The residents who continue to call the Grand Rapids Police Department for help will be disparately impacted if the Grand Rapids Police Department is, in fact, defunded," says Captain Geoff Collard, president of the Grand Rapids Police Command Officers Association.

The suggestion made in recent weeks by both citizens and city leaders involves lowering the current police funding from roughly 39% of the city budget to 32%, which equates to relocating $9.4 million.

But officers with both the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association and the Grand Rapids Police Command Officers Association say that will not benefit the public.

"We would then only be able to respond to violent and in progress 911 calls," explains Captain Collard. "And we would only have enough detectives to investigate the most violent crimes."

They also say many positions would be laid off, including entire special units like the community engagement unit. As for hotly debated non lethal weapons like tear gas, they say there are times and places they feel those are necessary to have and shouldn't be taken away.

Overall, they feel GRPD has taken an unfair hit because of the actions of police around the country.

"Grand Rapids shouldn't be lumped in with Minnesota or some of the other states," argues Andy Bingel, president of the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association. "We have a very professional department and our officers care about the community."

But they are willing to listen to any changes the community wants to see.

"Any organization that exists better be striving on a daily basis to try and get better," says Captain Collard. "And we work on that."

