GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite what you may be seeing on social media, according to Grand Rapids Police, the crime on the West Side has not increased as compared to this time last year.

"The numbers per say aren't necessarily any higher than usual. I think what we may be seeing is the byproduct of the increase in use of social media and the connection of the community coming together, sharing information," GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said.

Adams said because of social media and community groups, people are much more aware of what's happening in their neighborhood.

"Which is a good thing, and it's helpful for us too. Because it can help get that preventive information out there," Adams said.

13 ON YOUR SIDE interviewed a Westsider on Thursday, who was robbed while inside his home.

"First of all, I feel invaded. Like this is our house, this is our space," Jeremy Hoekstra said.

Hoekstra said the suspect entered through the open back door and raised a knife at him.

"I think he was looking for money and things to flip pretty quickly," Hoekstra said.

Detectives haven't made any arrests in this case, yet. While not speaking about this investigation, Adams said it's always best to keep your doors locked.

"The suspect will generally always take the path of least resistance, so the houses that don't take good security measures, the cars that don't lock the doors and things like that. Why work extra hard for it when you can get it easier," Adams said.

But there are things you can do to protect yourself while also continuing to enjoy the nice warm weather.

"Suspects don't like dogs; doesn't mean you have to go get a dog. But get a huge dog bowl and write "Killer" on it or "Jaws," and put it by the back door maybe with a dog chain. They're going to move on to the next house," Adams said. "We can give tons of tips and tricks on how to secure your home without it feeling like Fort Knox and still being able to enjoy the beauty here in Grand Rapids."

GRPD does want you to continue posting on social media to alert your community members or other neighbors of crime, but they also ask that you file a police report as well, so the police department can get involved.

