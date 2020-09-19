Grand Rapids Police safely deescalate dispute at Creston Plaza Apartments

Neighbors said they believed someone involved in the argument had a gun.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police were called to an apartment on the city's north side just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Neighbors of Creston Plaza Apartments told police there was a dispute happening outside one of the apartments, in the 1000 block of the complex, and they believed someone had a gun.

Once on scene, police found two women and a man arguing outside. One of the adults went inside the apartment, where there were two men and a young child.

Police then set up a perimeter and began the process of safely removing the child and the adults from the home.

After further investigation, police dispatch said no gun was recovered from the scene, and no one was arrested.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.