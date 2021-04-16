Grand Rapids protesters stand in solidarity with family of Daunte Wright

A year after the killing of George Floyd launched protests around the country, Bates says it feels like not much has changed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The organization Justice for Black Lives hosted a rally in downtown Grand Rapids Friday night, standing in solidarity with the family of Daunte Wright.

"Just because what happened to Daunte Wright happened in Minneapolis, it doesn't mean it can't happen in Grand Rapids, Michigan," says Aly Bates, president of JFBL.

Bates says the rally brought frustration. A year after the killing of George Floyd launched protests around the country, she says it feels like not much has changed.

But they aren't giving up.

"This movement, we're in it for the long haul," says Bates. "We're going to be here for a while, but it's worth every second that we're out here applying pressure to the system."

In March, Bates was one of eight people arrested at another rally in Grand Rapids. She says she hasn't spoken to GRPD since then.

"The last thing I remember saying was I will get a permit next time and you guys better leave us alone," she says.

Bates did get the permits for Friday's event. At one point, police used a megaphone to ask protestors to stay on the sidewalk but that was their only involvement.

After a brief march around several city blocks, the protest ended peacefully.

