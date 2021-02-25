Grand Rapids recruitment agency hiring for over 100 companies

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a phone hiring event on March 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for employment? A recruitment agency in Grand Rapids is hosting a hiring event for hundreds of open positions at Light Industrial.

Express Employment Professionals' JOB-A-THON event is taking place Tuesday, March 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be a phone-based event. Those seeking employment have two options to participate:

Register here to reserve a phone interview time slot – Express will call candidates at the time they select.

OR call (616) 281-0611 anytime between 8:30AM and 5:30PM on 3/2 for an immediate phone interview.

Jobseekers can expect a 15-30-minute phone interview to review past work history, job desires, and potential job matches. Recruiters will then walk candidates through the next steps in the hiring process.

Express Employment said the goal is to connect as many people as possible to a new job as fast as possible.

"Right now we are seeing more job opportunities in manufacturing, distribution, and other light industrial occupations than ever before," Janis Petrini, Owner of Express Employment Professionals, said. "Hundreds of local employers are hiring and growing their teams. For those who are looking for a job or want to find a better job, now is a great time to start their job search."

Those who are not able to attend the JOB-A-THON, but are interested in finding a new job, should contact Express Employment Professionals at 616-281-0611 to schedule a phone interview or visit www.expresspros.com/grandrapidsmi to apply online.

To see all JOB-A-THON details and to pre-register, jobseekers should visit the Express Employment Professional website.

