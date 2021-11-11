Grand Rapids restaurant uses new décor to honor veterans, law enforcement

Johnny Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille recently completed a renovation project.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant known for honoring military members and law enforcement has a new space to honor soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Johnny Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille on Leonard Street recently completed a $1 million renovation project.

A touching addition to the space includes an area with 13 glasses of beer in tribute to the last 13 soldiers who died at the end of the conflict in Afghanistan.

“It was really important to us that when we decided to create a new look, we wanted to make sure the centerpiece of that new look would honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Johnny Brann, who with his wife Sandy have owned the restaurant since spring of 1974 said.

“We feel that there isn’t enough recognition of those everyday heroes, so our restaurant serves as a daily reminder of the sacrifices made by those who continue to serve and protect us.”

Renovations began about two years ago, and were slowed down by the pandemic, material delays and construction crew shortages.

