Grand Rapids restaurants prepare for a different New Year's Eve

Whether it's a take home kit or safely hitting the town, you have options to support local business this New Year's Eve.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year hasn't been kind to restaurants around the country, and Lucy's Cafe in Grand Rapids is no different.

"It's been a struggle just like its been for everyone else," says executive chef Dani Scott.

In hopes that 2021 will bring better fortune, they'll be selling New Year's Eve appetizer and drink kits for you to take home.

"This meal kit makes it nice and easy and you can still have a little bit of restaurant flavors in your own home," says Scott.

Kits include appetizers like jalapeno hummus and crab dip, plus a bottle of champagne. But if you still want to hit the town for the night, you'll have options to safely do that as well. Z's Bar and Restaurant will host a pop-up bar outside the restaurant.

"Where people are out and about walking around, we wanted to be able to provide a service down here for everyone around," says Rob Butler operations manager at Z's Bar and Restaurant. "And also let everybody know, hey, we're still here."

Butler says Z's hasn't been able to do takeout, so this pop-up bar is the only way they can make income right now. There will be heaters to keep guests warm and plenty of safety measures in place.

"We're sanitizing the tables, you can sanitize your hands," says Butler. "Socially distanced with the heaters, they're going to be all spread out so as long as your little groups are together you can hang around those heaters. Staff, everybody will be wearing a mask."

Scott hopes Lucy's kits will continue to be a hit like they have each holiday all year.

"We started it really for the first quarantine for Mother's Day and we've done it for every holiday this year," she says. "And they've been really doing well for us."

You can click here to order a kit from Lucy's. The pop-up bar at Z's will be open from 5 to 9 p.m.

