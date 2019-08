GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police are investigating the second break-in this week at a T-Mobile store in Grand Rapids.

The break-in occurred at 4:41 a.m. Sunday, August 4, at the store located at 1971 East Beltline Ave.

According to police, the front window of the store was shattered during the break-in. Unknown suspects left the store and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Police said there were items stolen from the incident.

