Grand Rapids family searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Anyone who has any information or has seen Jareyah Caston-Mays is asked to contact GRPD.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sixteen-year-old Jareyah Caston-Mays has been missing from her Grand Rapids home for nearly six days.

Jareyah's mother last saw her on April 20 as they said goodnight.

"She was like 'Okay, Mom, I love you,' and that was the last time I spoke to my baby," said KeYauna Caston.

The family has shared posts on social media and put up flyers around the city as they search.

During a search effort on Sunday, Jareyah's family learned she had been spotted at York Creek Apartments and at a nearby store called Cloud 9 on Saturday evening.

Jareyah was last seen in a black hoodie, white Air Force 1 shoes and jeans. KeYauna said her daughter's cell phone number has been changed since she went missing, and she believes her daughter may be with someone she knows.

"She needs to come home and if it's a grown person with her, they need to let her contact me. That's all I am asking," KeYauna said. "I want her to know I love her so much."

Johnny Caston drove through the night from Jackson, Mississippi to look for his granddaughter.

He says the last conversation he had with Jareyah was the week prior and she had asked him to come get her.

"I just want my grandbaby. I came here to get her," Johnny said. "I need her here, so I can take her back with me. If she's going through problems here, maybe I can help her."

"I am here to get her, all she's got to do is show up."

Missing: Jareyah Caston-Mays 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Jareyah's grandmother Rachel White said her granddaughter never leaves home without calling.

"There are so many people that are worried sick about her well-being. We want her to come home, and if she is with somebody that knows us you all know how we feel about her, please bring her home or please convince her to pick up a phone, send a text message, an email or something just to let us know that she is OK," White said. "I just want her to come home."

Grand Rapids Police says it has opened an investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

GRPD said Jareyah was considered a "runaway" and did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but said Michigan State Police determines how alerts are used.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.