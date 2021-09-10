Grand Rapids unveils Roberto Clemente Park renovations at grand reopening

$1.5 million went into the project to provide upgraded spaces in the park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids unveiled renovations to Roberto Clemente Park Friday afternoon, which received upgrades like a play area, outdoor classroom space and new pathways.

The renovations were funded through a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund, the city's 2013 park millage and the city's Environmental Services Department. $1.5 million went into the project.

“This project seamlessly ties together our priorities for the park system,” said parks and recreation director David Marquardt. “From sustainability and outdoor education, to creating a healthier and more connected neighborhood, Roberto Clemente Park’s transformation is the result of active community involvement, intentional design and strategic partnerships.”

Using natural materials like logs and boulders, a new play area and outdoor classroom space has been added to the park. It has universal access so all visitors can enjoy it.

New pathways connect the areas throughout the park, and an updated, accessible pathway to the soccer field was added. The park also received new lighting, bathrooms and furnishings like bike racks, benches, a picnic shelter and picnic tables.

Upgraded storm water infrastructure in the park will also aim to protect the Grand River and Lake Michigan, including rain gardens, native meadow areas and educational signs throughout the park.

