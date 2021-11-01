Grand Rapids Veteran-turned-dentist offers free dental work for fellow veterans

Dr. Deborah Brown served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1986. Upon discharge, she struggled to get dental insurance. She now makes sure vets get the care they need.

WALKER, Mich. — Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11th. The day is a tribute to military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

For one West Michigan dentist office, that tribute will extend for another day, as a former Veteran will be offering free dental service to fellow veteran servicemen and woman who need it.

"It's such an important thing for enhance oral care for Veterans," said Dr. Deborah Brown, CEO at My Community Dental Services (MCDC). "We know there are a lot of them out there seeking help and don't know where to go."

Dr. Brown was in that position in 1986 when she was honorably discharged after serving in the U.S. Army. When she returned to civilian life, the Veterans Administration (VA) told her she didn't qualify for dental insurance.

"This happened to more veterans than just me," said Dr. Brown.

In the years following her military service, Dr. Brown began pursuing a career in dentistry, and is now in a role where she can make sure veterans get the care they need.

"We're offering free cleanings, fillings and extractions on Friday, November 12," said Dr. Brown.

MCDC is calling it, "Veteran's Day of Caring." The care is being made possible thanks a co-partnership with the Kent County Veterans Services, who is providing $200,000 for the dental services. Delta Dental Insurance is also contributing an additional $20,000.

"We have around 50 spots available," Dr. Brown said. "Any veteran who feels they need that level of care can sign up."

"The veterans are welcome to come back and be a patient and establish this as their dental home, then they would qualify for our veterans fee schedule, which is almost 30% off of private fees."

The free dental event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at MCDC-Walker (890 3 Mile Rd. SW Suite 4) on November 12.

Registration is on a first come, first serve basis and registration is required. To pre-register, click HERE which will take you directly to MCDC's website, or call (877) 313-6232.

