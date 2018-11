GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman died after a one vehicle crash on I-196 early Thanksgiving.

The crash happened shortly after 3:20 a.m. on westbound I-196 at Plymouth Road. State Police investigators say the woman was the only person in the SUV when in left the freeway and crashed onto Plymouth Road.

She was taken to Spectrum Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 WZZM