Grand Valley State University's vaccination policy deadline ends Sept. 30

Students and employees at GVSU have until the end of the day (Sept. 30) to get vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have an approved exemption.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and employees at Grand Valley State University have until the end of the day (Sept. 30) to get vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have an approved exemption.

As of yesterday (Sept. 29), more than 90% of faculty and staff and nearly 87% of students are in compliance with the vaccination policy.

That means they have either been vaccinated or have received an exemption or postponement.

A COVID-19 vaccine requirement for GVSU was put in place before the fall semester.

According to the GVSU website, to be in compliance students and staff must either be fully vaccinated, have received at least their first dose within the past few weeks, or have an approved exemption or postponement.

For those who do not meet any of these conditions the university will pursue compliance through a series of conversations and education, followed by progressive discipline measures.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to GVSU for clarification about what those disciplinary measures could mean and whether it could lead to termination or expulsion.

In turn, we were sent the same letter that went out to the campus community. It does not provide further explanation, but the university's website says refusal to get the vaccine with be handled on an individual basis.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.