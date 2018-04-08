GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - For the 7th year in a row, the sounds of jazz will fill the air in downtown Grand Rapids, drawing thousands to Rosa Parks Circle. The Annual GRandJazzFest kicks off August 18th & 19th.

Presented by DTE Energy Foundation, it's West Michigan’s only free, weekend-long jazz festival!

The festival will bring to the stage notable jazz performers, as well as up-and-coming artists for diverse audiences. The event is family friendly. The central-downtown location is ideal for supporting local businesses, restaurants and pubs, and for visiting other Grand Rapids attractions.

For more information about the annual GRandJazzFest, visit grandjazzfest.org

