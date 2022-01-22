Grandville Police cruiser hit twice while on I-196 shoulder

GPD warned drivers to "SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER when you pass an emergency vehicle on the roadside."

GRANDVILLE, Michigan — One Grandville Police cruiser was hit by two separate vehicles Saturday morning, the Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The vehicle was hit on I-196 while it was parked on the shoulder.

Grandville Police warned drivers to "SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER when you pass an emergency vehicle on the roadside."

The Department says no one was injured in the crashes.

