Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding 47-year-old woman who may be injured.

According to a release from the Grandville Police Department, officers were sent to a home in the 4700 block of Brookside Dr. SW in Grandville on reports of a missing woman.

Police are asking the community to look out for Laurie Ann Reyes. Police say she may be injured.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone having information is urged to call Silent Observer or Grandville Police Tip Line at 616-538-6110, option 2.

