Even though she’s faced some hardships in her young life, Bella, as Isabella prefers, perseveres while spreading cheers. “Bella brightens the room when she enters!” says a former caregiver. “She will make you smile and laugh. She is always smiling, trying to tell a joke or laughing at something silly.” Bella admits to enjoying another entertaining activity, but only when nobody’s eyes are on her.

“I like to dance when nobody is looking,” she says, adding that she’s most proud of her singing. Bella says that she loves technology and enjoys spending time on computers after school and on weekends. She likes watching YouTube videos and playing Minecraft. For her favorite food, Bella has a taste for sweet and savory since she likes chocolate and mac ‘n cheese. Her favorite colors are red and black, and her favorite animals are kittens. Bella dreams of visiting La-La-Land one day. “I have always wanted to go,” she says about a trip to Los Angeles. “I would want to see the Hollywood sign and go to the beach.” When she gets older, Bella wants to become a paranormal investigator, a famous YouTube contributor or a headliner in a musical act where she can showcase her singing skills. This bright lights and big city girl has a more down-to-earth wish for a future forever family. Bella wants one who’s willing to grant her some independence but yet who spends time together going on vacations.

Her former caregiver describes Bella as an outgoing and loving girl with a great sense of humor. She can struggle at times with behavior, but she receives services to help her manage her feelings. Bella would benefit from support and encouragement to do her best in school. Her favorite classes are art and gym.

Bella would do best with a single-female parent who has a strong support network. Her new parent or parents should be experienced and knowledgeable of the impact of trauma on a child. Her new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Bella thrive now and into adulthood. In addition, Bella would do best as the youngest child in her new forever family. Bella also would do best with structure and routine in her new home.

