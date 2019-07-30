“Jamari has a great sense of humor and would love to be a part of any prank possible,” says his worker.

Despite his prankster practices, Jamari has a soft side to his personality.

“He loves animals, caring for them and playing with them,” says Jamari’s worker. “He is really good with other children as well.”

When he’s asked the most important thing he wants others to know about him, Jamari says he’s a kind kid. He’s also athletic.

“Jamari is good at any sport he starts to play,” says his worker. “He also likes to play video games and draw.”



Jamari likes school, and he receives assistance to help him function at his best.

“Jamari has recently started to improve in school, which makes him very proud and excited to tell others,” says his worker.

His foster parents are providing their support in Jamari’s academic efforts.



Jamari would do best in a forever family with a mom and dad.

“He is comfortable in a female-only family, but it is important for him to have a male role model,” says his worker.

His new parents should be experienced and trauma informed, and they must be strong advocates for the services that will help him. Jamari also would do best as the youngest or only child in the home.

Finally, his new forever family must be open to letting Jamari maintain his sibling relationships.

