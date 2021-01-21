Grants for entertainment venues begin this week

Entertainment venues have been some of the hardest hit which is why state leaders are taking action.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scott Hammontree says his venue The Intersection has lost millions in less than a year.

"In pure revenue it's $4 million plus that we are down for the year," says Hammontree.

Concerts like Slash bring foot traffic that has also been lost.

"Here at the Intersection I pull 100,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids and those people go to The Woods, they go to Founders," says Hammontree.

Entertainment venues have been some of the hardest hit which is why state leaders are taking action. This month they announced that $3.5 million dollars in grants have been allocated specifically for venues.

"We're excited because there is specific dollars that are going to be allocated for concert venues and promoters," says Hammontree.

Venues can start applying on Thursday at 9 a.m. Grants awarded will be up to $40,000.

Hammontree is hopeful that concerts will come back later this year.

"We are going to reopen, we are following all the vaccines, the rollout, the actual shots in arms and it just feels like potentially....summer or fall we are going to see some concerts," says Hammontree.

