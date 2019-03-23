GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A conference focusing on hemp will take place in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The Michigan Hemp Symposium, in partnership with cannabis education provider Cannnabiz Connection and The Hemp Biz Conference, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at Cross Roads Conference Center, 6569 Clay Ave. SW.

The event will be highlighted by the Cannabis Counsel’s Thomas Lavigne, who will be providing an update on the Farm Bill and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development: a two-hour keynote from a hemp farmer who has three years of cultivation experience in both Colorado and New York; and also an update on cannabidiol oil legislation from State Rep. Steven Johnson.

The Farm Bill now allows farmers to legally cultivate hemp in the U.S. In the legislation, hemp is defined as an agricultural crop that contains 0.3 percent or less of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, a compound that makes an individual “high” and can be found in cannabis.

Read more at grbj.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.