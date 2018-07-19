WYOMING, Mich. - A grocery chain is closing one of its stores in a Grand Rapids suburb.

Ken’s Fruit Market said this week it will close its Wyoming location, at 830 28th St. SW, on Sunday.

Ken Courts, owner, said the decision was made due to difficulty attracting and retaining reliable employees at that location.

“We opened two years ago, and that store there has been the worst in the world for help,” he said. “I don’t know what the deal is, but they just don’t want to work. (We’ve had) more call-ins and no-shows than I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s been a nightmare.”

Courts said the store also hasn't turned a profit yet, although he expected that, since most retail establishments take two to three years to become profitable.

