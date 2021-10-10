GRCC creating new space for Secchia Institute for Culinary Education

The Secchia Institute for Culinary Education is gaining a new piazza thanks to a gift from the late Peter Secchia and his family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Insititute for Culinary Education is getting a new addition.

It's gaining a new piazza.

The renovations will take advantage of some underutilized space. It will enclose an outdoor patio and add a 31-foot-wide, 15-foot-tall skylight that will become one of the college’s distinctive features.

It will be a space where students, staff and the community can come together and reflect.

Funding for the piazza was a gift from the late Peter Secchia and his family.

“We are very excited. The Secchias have been associated with our culinary education program since 2007. And they have been tremendous advocates for our students here in the culinary program. Peter was a huge advocate for our students and believed our students could do anything," said Kathy Mullins, Vice President of College Advancement at GRCC.

Construction has already begun on the project. It’s expected to be completed by June or July of 2022.

