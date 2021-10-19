GRCC wants to return awards, trophies to former student athletes

GRCC's Athletic Department wants to share decades worth of awards and trophies with former student athletes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Community College Athletic Department is in the process of returning some hard-earned trophies, awards and plaques to student-athletes.

While the Athletic Department shows off dozens of awards earned by GRCC teams in the fieldhouse’s display cases, others have been in storage for years.

That's why new Athletic Director Lauren Ferullo decided it was time to return some honors to Raiders of the past for them to enjoy.

Most of the awards are certificates saluting student-athletes for earning All-American honors. Many are from the 1960s and 1970s. Others, like Grand Rapids Community College baseball player Troy Moratti, earned a golden bat as the 2004 NJCAA Player of the year.

“We’re proud of our GRCC student-athletes and what they’ve accomplished in our college’s 107-year history,” Ferullo said. “These awards represent a special time in these students’ lives. Rather than keep them here, I think it is appropriate to share them with the athletes and their families so they can enjoy them."

The college also celebrates its athletic legacy through a mural created for the 2018 renovation, linking Raiders of today with historic photos, including sports that are no longer offered like swimming and wrestling.

Fieldhouse director Whitney Marsh has cataloged all the awards and is working with Jenna VandeKamp, who coordinates GRCC’s alumni relations efforts, to contact former athletes and their families.

“We’re excited because this is a chance to reconnect with some of our students,” VandeKamp said. “We want to share a piece of their past, but we also want to hear about what they’re doing now and keep in touch.”

Former Grand Rapids Junior College and GRCC student-athletes who believe they earned an award that might be in storage should contact the Athletic Department at grccathletics@grcc.edu or call (616) 234-3883.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.