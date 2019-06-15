UPDATE, July 1 | The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said 89-year-old Janet Korolewicz, who was a passenger in the Toyota Corolla driven by a 15-year-old girl, died from her injuries.

Korolewicz was the driver's great-grandmother, and she was one of three passengers in the vehicle. The girl's mother and great-grandfather were also in the car.

ORIGINAL STORY | A 15-year-old Caledonia girl who is in driver's training was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon that sent her mother and her great-grandparents to the hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the teen was attempting to turn north onto Forest Park Drive from Ferris Street. Police said while turning, she failed to yield to a westbound Town and Country van, which was driven by a 42-year-old woman.

Everyone in both vehicles were injured, including the girl's 89-year-old and 92-year-old great-grandparents and her 42-year-old mother. They were all brought to area hospitals.

Police said "there was heavy mechanism damage" to the vehicles.

Everyone involved were wearing their seat belts.

The accident is still being investigated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.