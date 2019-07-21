GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Great Lakes Energy has continued restoration efforts for those affected by power outages, and they expect to have power fully restored today as long as the weather holds up.

Since damaging wind and rain storms hit West Michigan on Saturday, power has been restored to more than 25,400 customers according to GLE.

RELATED: Consumers Energy making progress to restore power

There are still currently over 4,700 customers in 13 counties without power.

Most of the damage caused by the storm is in parts of Allegan, Barry, Lake, Oceana and Osceola counties.

All available GLE crews assisted by contract crews are working to restore power. Extensive damage to poles in Allegan and Barry counties are hindering progress.

According to Consumers Energy's outage map, their customers can expect power to be restored by noon on Wednesday.

RELATED: Consumers Energy: Power expected to be fully restored by Wednesday

CONSUMERS ENERGY SAFETY TIPS: 

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.