GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Great Lakes Energy has continued restoration efforts for those affected by power outages, and they expect to have power fully restored today as long as the weather holds up.

Since damaging wind and rain storms hit West Michigan on Saturday, power has been restored to more than 25,400 customers according to GLE.

There are still currently over 4,700 customers in 13 counties without power.

Most of the damage caused by the storm is in parts of Allegan, Barry, Lake, Oceana and Osceola counties.

All available GLE crews assisted by contract crews are working to restore power. Extensive damage to poles in Allegan and Barry counties are hindering progress.

According to Consumers Energy's outage map, their customers can expect power to be restored by noon on Wednesday.

CONSUMERS ENERGY SAFETY TIPS:

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

