x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Great Lakes Energy mourns loss of lineman who died while working near Baldwin

Jesse Ricord worked at Great Lakes Energy for 16 years. He leaves behind his wife, Jean, and six children.
Credit: Great Lakes Energy Facebook page

Great Lakes Energy (GLE) is mourning the loss of lineman Jesse Ricord, 38, who died Wednesday while working near Baldwin in Newaygo County.

Ricord had worked for GLE for 16 years, serving as a "highly respected" lineman, according to the company. He is survived by his wife, Jean, and six children.

"We ask for your heartfelt thoughts and prayers for Jesse’s family both at home and at work," GLE said in a statement. "Our GLE team is deeply mourning this loss."

GLE says investigations are underway to determine the cause of death, which is unknown at this time.

"We always appreciate the kindness shown to us by our members and ask now more than ever for your patience and understanding during this hard time," GLE said.

Details on how to support Ricord's family may be released at a later date.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.