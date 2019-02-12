GREENVILLE, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning at the Admiral gas station in Greenville.

MSP said troopers from the Lakeview post responded to an armed robbery at the gas station, located at 6990 S Greenville Rd., just after 9 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the store and produced what appeared to be a knife. He took an undisclosed amount of money from the register, left the store, fled the scene on foot and possibly got into an unknown vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing gray sweatpants, a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shoes and a bandana covering the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information should call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

