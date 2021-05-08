Greenville man seriously injured in Courtland Twp. crash

Police say drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 37-year-old Greenville man sustained life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Ramsdell Drive in Courtland Township. The Greenville man, driving a Honda Odyssey on Ramsdell Drive, did not stop at a stop sign and continued through the intersection. The Odyssey was hit by a Ford Edge that was traveling on 14 Mile Road.

Police say the Greenville man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Edge, a 28-year-old Reed City woman, was uninjured.

Drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.