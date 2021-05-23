Greenville man shot, injured in domestic dispute

The suspect, the victim's 54-year-old father, barricaded himself inside the house before being taken into custody without further incident, police say.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A man was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot in a domestic dispute in Greenville, Mich.

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post says the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of S Grow Road. Upon arrival, troopers identified the 25-year-old victim outside the house, provided medical aid and removed him from the scene, police say.

The suspect, the victim's 54-year-old father, barricaded himself inside the house before being taken into custody without further incident, police say.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect and victim were involved in a domestic dispute, according to police.

The suspect has been lodged at Montcalm County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

