Greenville woman killed in two car crash in Montcalm Co.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Greenville woman has died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Montcalm County.
Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on M-91, north of Sidney Road.
Investigation showed a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by a 33-year-old woman from Greenville, was traveling southbound when she crossed the centerline, crashing into a semi-truck.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver, a 44-year-old man, was uninjured.
The crash is being investigated by Michigan State Police. M-91 at Sidney Road reopened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
