Greta Van Fleet kicks off new tour with Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids stops

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Greta Van Fleet is making a return to their old stomping grounds in Michigan as the rock band kicks off their Dreams in Gold tour next year.

The tour begins in Kalamazoo on March 10, 2022, at the Wings Event Center, and then makes a stop in Grand Rapids on March 12.

Rival Sons and The Velveteers will support the North American shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at wingseventcenter.com, etix.com, or the Wings Event Center Box Office.

The international leg of the tour begins in May.

DREAMS IN GOLD Tour 2022 • We are eager to celebrate with you again worldwide. Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM local time: https://t.co/oQXvFFSedo pic.twitter.com/Me13gKyUaF — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) November 9, 2021

