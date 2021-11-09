x
Greta Van Fleet kicks off new tour with Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids stops

The Grammy-winning rock band has five Michigan tour stops to kick off the tour, including Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Flint and Ypsilanti in March 2022.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Samuel Kiszka, from left, Jake Kiszka, Daniel Wagner and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday Dec. 8, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Greta Van Fleet is making a return to their old stomping grounds in Michigan as the rock band kicks off their Dreams in Gold tour next year. 

The tour begins in Kalamazoo on March 10, 2022, at the Wings Event Center, and then makes a stop in Grand Rapids on March 12. 

Rival Sons and The Velveteers will support the North American shows. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at wingseventcenter.com, etix.com, or the Wings Event Center Box Office. 

The international leg of the tour begins in May. 

