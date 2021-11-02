Several agencies fighting fire at house on Lake Michigan Drive

The home has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Fire Department and several other local agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW.

GRFD arrived and discovered smoke coming from a residential structure. After further inspection, GRFD found that the fire was coming from the back of the structure and smoke was coming from the attic.

Due to deteriorating fire conditions, the building has been evacuated and GRFD believe one man was home at the time. The fire started in the back of the house and was heavily damaged and the roof is gone.

Currently crews are on scene battling this fire which has now been upgraded to a second alarm. Due to the cold weather, it was challenging to put out the fire. Personnel are reporting fire on the first and second floors and in the attic.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.