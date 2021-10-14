Griffins ready to welcome back fans with COVID-19 safety protocols

Most of the changes you'll see this year are at the main entrance.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Griffins will hit the ice for their season opener Friday night. With an expected sold out crowd, there are new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

"Although we've had a little bit of activity, the season really doesn't get started for us until the Griffins home opener," says Richard MacKeigan, regional general manager of ASM Global.

Without fan at Griffins games last year, Van Andel Arena lost out on a lot of business.

"We went from absolutely one of our best years we ever had pre-COVID to death," says MacKeigan.

So this year, the venue is ready to get fans in the seats any way they can with COVID safety protocols. Most of the changes you'll see this year are at the main entrance.

"We really, really, really are looking at making the experience more and more contactless," explains MacKeigan.

Tickets are right on your phone, with self scanner at the main gate so you aren't handing things to a security guard.

And your bags will have to stay at home.

"Our no bags policy really emphasizes our contactless experience for our guests," he says.

This serves two purposes. Now, staff won't have to get near you to search your bag and it also speeds up entry to the arena. As for masks, the arena encourages them but they aren't required unless the health department mandates it.

All these safety measures could change, though, as health ordinances are updated.

"Things can change, so I can't stress it enough, check out the website, check out the Griffins website, check out the Van Andel website," says MacKeigan. "Know before you go."

The Griffins season opener is Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.