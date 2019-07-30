GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne met with community members today at Lincoln Park as part of the police department's "chillin with the chief" event.

In addition to meeting the chief, visitors got to cool off at the park's splash pad and enjoyed a free snow cone.

Payne, a 32-year-old veteran of GRPD, was sworn in to his new role as chief last week.

