GRPD creates online tip portal to produce new leads in fatal shooting

Leads have fizzled out, so the Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for new evidence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As leads have fizzled out, the Grand Rapids Police Department has found a new way to obtain evidence for a crime that left one man dead and four others hurt.

On Aug. 22, 27-year-old Lamont Nelson was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Linden Ave SE, and four others were also injured in the melee.

Authorities said more than 100 bullets were fired, and a crowd of at least 100 people were nearby.

Detectives are hoping witnesses will share photos and videos leading up to and following the shooting to help catch those responsible.

If you'd like to submit evidence anonymously, click here.

