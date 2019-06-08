GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With 10 homicides this year and a string of gun violence this summer, Grand Rapids Police are developing new ways to curb crime.

"The difference that we are seeing this summer than last summer is that the community is actually stepping forward, putting their foot down and saying enough is enough," said GRPD Sgt. Cathy Williams.

City leaders and community members have filled city parks with community events and GRPD has upped foot and bike patrol in areas where shootings have been frequent. The next piece to the puzzle is breaking the retaliatory cycle.

RELATED: Grand Rapids park events promote community safety

"What we find in a majority of these investigations is that each case is somehow connected to a prior case," Williams said.

The city of Grand Rapids on average experiences about one gun crime a day, Williams said, whether that's a concealed carry, shots fired or an actual shooting where someone is injured or killed. The investigations into many shootings are prolonged by the lack of cooperation by witnesses. Williams says there are many reasons people will choose not to come forward.

"Some of those reasons might be fear—fear that they will get hurt...someone will retaliate on them for talking to the police. Some of them don't trust the police, or don't trust that the system is going to work and get them the justice that they want," Williams said.

GRPD has been working to bridge that gap for years and tools like the Silent Observer have been crucial in doing so, but more recently, the department has been working on the creation of a victim services unit. The unit will be a group of a dozen or so civilian volunteers who will aid victims, as well as, their friends and family. Williams says the unit can provide comfort that officers cannot always provide especially during the early stages of a homicide investigation.

"We may not always be that person to sit down on the couch and walk them through the process in the heat of the moment, so that's really what we are hoping this victim services unit can provide."

The goal is for the advocates to act as go-between for the victims and the investigators by relaying important information and connecting them with the proper channels for further help.

The department is also hopeful the unit will help bring in information that people would otherwise not feel comfortable divulging to law enforcement.

"Some people may view these volunteers as more relatable than police officers," Williams said.

The victim services unit is expected to launch by the end of the year.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.