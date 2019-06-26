GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the 10th shooting since Saturday, June 22.

Grand Rapids Police tweeted around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday that they were on the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Baxter Street SE. Police have K-9 tracks in the area of Highland Street and Lafayette Avenue SE.

According to GRPD, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was shot in the back, and he is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was caught in a car chase but got away, GRPD said. Police recovered the weapon but the suspect is still at large.

GRPD recommends residents stay inside and motorists avoid the area.

The first shooting occurred on Saturday, June 22, and there were three more on Sunday, June 23. There was another incident around 2 a.m. Monday, June 24, and there were four other shooting incidents on Tuesday, June 25.

