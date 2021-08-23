GRPD investigating after body pulled from Grand River

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or what led up to the person's death.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a body was recovered from the Grand River on the city's northwest side.

Police say a caller alerted police around 8:30 a.m. Monday after seeing a body near the 1100 block of Front Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

