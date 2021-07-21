GRPD investigating crash involving stolen vehicle in southeast Grand Rapids

Police say there is no threat to the public.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed in the area of Eastern Ave SE & Watkins St SE Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the woman driving the vehicle crashed after driving recklessly. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Suspects in the vehicle fled on foot after the crash and some have been taken into custody, according to police.

There is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.

