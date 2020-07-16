GRPD investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital

The shooting happened near the location of an earlier shooting in front of Wealthy Street Market.

Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after shots were fired, around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the 900-block of Wealthy Street.

About 40 minutes later, GRPD received a report that a person, with gunshot wounds, showed up at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown. There is no evidence linking these two incidents together.

At this time, details surrounding the incidents are limited.

Earlier in the day, another shooting occurred, just a few blocks away, in front of the Wealthy Street Market. One person was killed.

13 ON YOUR SIDE will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.

