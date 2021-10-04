GRPD investigating shooting on city's southeast side

A male juvenile suffered from a gunshot wound, but police say his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Police say the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Fuller Avenue and Alexander Street. A male juvenile suffered from a gunshot wound, but police say his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

