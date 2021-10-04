GRPD investigating shooting on city's southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.
Police say the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Fuller Avenue and Alexander Street. A male juvenile suffered from a gunshot wound, but police say his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.