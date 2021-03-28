GRPD investigating shooting on NE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Coldbrook Street on the northeast side.
The department tweeted out the alert at 4:46 a.m. Sunday asking people to avoid the area, saying they set up a perimeter.
This is a developing story, stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the latest updates as we work to learn more.
