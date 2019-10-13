GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department said a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot early Sunday morning on the city's southeast side.

GRPD said it happened just after midnight in the 700 block of Watkins Street SE.

The man, who was not identified by GRPD, was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover. Police said they are unsure of where on his body he was shot.

GRPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616-456-3400.

